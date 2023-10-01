A single-vehicle crash sent an 8-year-old to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Midwest City according to first responders on the scene.

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A single-vehicle crash sent an 8-year-old to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Midwest City according to first responders on the scene.

| Sizeable snake seen slithering in OKC neighborhood creates a python problem >

KFOR spoke with Major David Richardson of the Midwest City Fire Department who said the injuries the 8-year-old received were minor.

The father of the child was the driver and Richardson said he went to the hospital as well.

The crash happened near North Post Road and Northeast 10th Street sometime after 3 p.m.

The cause is unknown for now.