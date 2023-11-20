DERBYSHIRE, England (KFOR/Storyful) – Police in Derbyshire, England have just released surveillance video, showing the moment a single punch led to an elderly man’s death. The teen who punched him was just sentenced to two years in juvenile detention.

Video at the top of this story shows Dennis Clarke, 82, approach a group of teens who were acting rowdy on an escalator. Police say Clarke talked to the teens about their behavior.

Surveillance footage then shows the teens following Clarke into a bus station, along with the punch that subsequently killed Clarke, after they confronted him.

Police say Clarke hit his head when he fell, lost consciousness, and died nine days later at a hospital.

Omar Moumeche, 18. Photo: Derbyshire Constabulary.

Omar Moumeche was 16 at the time he threw that single punch on May 6, 2021. Now, at age 18, Moumeche was found guilty of manslaughter and just sentenced to two years in juvenile detention.

“The tragic events of that day have had a devastating effect on both the families of Mr. Clarke and of the defendant himself,” Detective Inspector Mark Shaw stated in a press release.

“I hope that this case will demonstrate how important it is to stop and take a moment before resolving any matters and avoid resorting to the level of violence and the consequences seen here,” DI Shaw continued.

Police say the other two teenagers were arrested at the time of the incident. No further action will be taken against them.