82-year-old woman arrested after neighbor says she shot a bullet into son’s bedroom

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A feud brewing across a southwest Oklahoma City fence resulted in an 82-year-old woman behind bars.

Shirley Walker was arrested last Friday after police say she allegedly fired a bullet into her neighbor’s home.

“She could kill somebody. She could really hurt somebody and nobody’s taking it serious,” said the homeowner, who doesn’t want to be identified.

That homeowner is now fearing for her family’s lives. It’s just the latest in a series of issues she says she’s been having with her 82-year-old neighbor, Shirley Walker.

“She decided to start using a sling shot shooting rocks at my home. That wasn’t good enough for her so she then graduated to a handgun,” the homeowner told News 4.

The homeowner lives with her two teenage sons.

You can see in a photo captured by one of the sons, Walker pointing what appears to be a slingshot at the family’s home.

Police were even called out to the house back in March after a window on the family home was allegedly broken with a rock.

The homeowner says it was Walker who did it, but no charges were ever filed.

But now she says it’s only gotten worse.

Earlier this month, the family’s home without power due to the recent ice storm.

“She knew that my power was out. She knew my camera wasn’t working. She shot into my youngest son’s room. If he would have been in there asleep, she could have very well hit him,” the homeowner said.

“When officers arrived, they did indeed find a bullet hole in the residence,” MSgt. Gary Knight said.

Walker was later arrested by Oklahoma City Police for the incident, but has since bonded out of the Oklahoma County Jail.

We tried calling Walker to get her side of the story, but her line was dead.

But her daughter later called us saying they’re making arrangements to move Walker elsewhere.

Her daughter also tells News 4 while Walker shouldn’t have fired a gun into the home, her mother has been terrorized herself.

She says Walker is scared the neighbor’s oldest teenage son will break into her home and has banged on her door late at night, trying to wake her up.

But the neighbor says it’s all Walker.

“I’m scared to death. I don’t want us to come outside,” the homeowner said. “I don’t have anything to say to that woman other than ‘bye.’ She has caused so much pain, so much anger. And that much worry inside of me.”

Police say Walker was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. They also say Walker has been a player in some other police reports that have been filed by the mother but none have risen to a level of criminal activity until now.