9-year-old boy dies in Tennessee snow tubing accident involving ATV

by: Josh Breslow, WKRN,

Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 9-year-old boy has died after a Tennessee snow tubing accident Tuesday afternoon.

Richard Hickey, the assistant police chief in Brentwood, said the boy was riding, along with three other children, on a tube being pulled by an ATV that his father was driving.

As the tube slid through snow and ice, it collided with a mailbox, critically injuring the boy, Hickey said.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The three other children were not hurt, Hickey added.

