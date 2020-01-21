9-year-old OKC girl shot in road rage incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Texas (KFOR) – A young Oklahoma City girl was shot in a suspected road rage incident in Dallas.

The child's mother is now asking for help identifying the man who pulled the trigger.

Rubye Rhodes, a nine-year-old fourth grader, is in a hospital after a bullet hit her left kidney and intestines.

She was headed back to Oklahoma City with her mother, Diamond Dixon, Sunday night when they encountered an erratic driver on I-35

Dixon said the driver almost hit her car and she honked her horn at him.

She said the man then got alongside her vehicle and opened fire.

"My child started screaming, 'I got shot! I got hit! I'm shot mama!'" she said. "My baby's life will never be the same."

Dixon rushed Rubye to the hospital.

Rubye underwent two surgeries and is now breathing on her own. She is expected to be in the hospital for several more days.

Police are still searching for the shooter.