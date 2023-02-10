HATAY PROVINCE, Turkey (KFOR/Storyful) – Stories of incredible survival continue, including that of a ten-day-old infant and her mother – pulled from the rubble alive, nearly four days after a devastating 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria.

Video at the top of this story shows the incredible rescue in Turkey’s Hatay province 90 hours after Monday’s powerful earthquakes.

According to Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, the baby’s name is Yagiz Ulas. He tweeted this picture of the tiny girl in a rescue blanket, who most likely survived due to breastfeeding.

At the time of this post, the combined Turkish and Syrian death toll has surpassed 23,600.