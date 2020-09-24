911 calls released after NE Oklahoma City community rocked by house explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An early morning house explosion rocking a northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood killed one girl and left three other family members in the hospital.

“I hear people screaming outside. There was a large explosion. I think someone’s house exploded,” a woman can be heard saying while on the phone with 911.

Calls began flooding 911 after the loud boom awakened the neighbors.

“Ok so we’ve got injured kids?” a 911 dispatcher said.

“Police, fire department. Pretty much everybody over here. The house is gone,” a neighbor told 911.

“We thought thunder. We thought lightning had hit our house,” said Patti Woodard, who lives a few houses down from explosion.

Not thunder, but an explosion, destroying a home near NE 140th and Midwest Boulevard.

Four people– a mother, father and their two children were inside.

“I just saw total devastation. I mean I’ve never seen a house so… Whatever the word is. It was gone. It’s gone,” Woodard said.

Patti Wommer, who lives just across the street, spoke to the father moments after the explosion.

“The dad kept saying he plugged in the coffee pot and he was electrocuted. Obviously he wasn’t electrocuted but he was shocked and the house blew up,” Wommer said.

Frantic moments followed.

“We heard Shawn, the dad crying because he couldn’t find his family and he couldn’t see. We helped him through the street. Another neighbor helped the mother, the wife. And another neighbor helped the son. And then we couldn’t find the daughter,” Wommer said.

Sadly, 14-year-old Berklee Maguire didn’t survive.

A family’s home exploded in Oklahoma City on the morning of 9/24/2020. The Maguire family lost their 14-year old daughter in the blast. The other three members were sent to the hospital. Picture courtesy Maguire family

Wommer’s husband dug through the debris, looking for her.

“The best thing everyone can do is pray for this family. This family needs a lot of prayer,” Wommer said.

Which is just what this tight-knit neighborhood is doing.

“We love you and we will help you in any way that we can. The whole neighborhood will,” Woodard said.

At last check, the father was in ICU. The mother and son are also in the hospital, but are doing better.

Prayer Vigil and GoFundMe page for the Maguire family.

Recent KFOR News Headlines: