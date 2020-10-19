Jail trust votes to continue allowing ICE at OK Co. jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Citizens on both sides of the aisle showed up to Monday’s meeting of the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, the jail trust, to voice their thoughts on allowing ICE agents full access to the county jail.

Earlier this month, after a 4-2 vote by the Oklahoma County jail trust to remove ICE from the county jail did not count due to a required, five-person majority vote, the county commissioners voted 4-2 to allow ICE full access to the county jail and to honor 48-hour ICE detainers.

On Monday, the jail trust heard from people on both sides of the issue.

“These ICE officers are kidnapping children. They’re breaking apart families,” one citizen said during public comment.

“ICE should absolutely be an important part of the county jail,” another citizen told the trust.

Back on October 6th, Commissioner Kevin Calvey filed a lawsuit through his private law firm, hoping to bind the trust to the newly adopted ICE policy.

Last week, D.A. David Prater intervened, filing a motion which reads in part, “The policy was not submitted for review or comment to the district attorney.”

“There is no state or county law that requires us to have space, whether it’s this big or as big as this entire room, there’s nothing that requires us to have any presence of an ICE officer at the jail,” Trustee Frances Ekwerekwu said at Monday’s meeting.

Ekwerekwu motioned that the trust vote again to remove ICE from the jail and vote to not honor 48-hour ICE detainers, which ultimately failed 4-2 with two members abstaining.

News 4 has asked Calvey for comment regarding Prater’s motion to intervene and he has not responded to our requests.