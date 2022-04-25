PHOENIX, Arizona (Storyful/KFOR) – Most people like icing on their cupcakes, but for a marmoset celebrating his 12th birthday at the Phoenix Zoo, waxworms are even better!

The Zoo posted video of Tyson, a Geoffroy’s marmoset, devouring his dessert and smacking away!

Waxworms are the caterpillar larvae of wax moths. They have a softer exterior than meal worms.

The Zoo stated that Tyson’s cupcake was made of “his canned marmoset food shaped to look like a cupcake, frosted with cashew butter (sugar-free and diabetic-friendly) and topped with waxworms.”

Happy Birthday, Tyson!