A Career Night and A Career Shot in the Thunder’s Win Over San Antonio

The Thunder entered their showdown not sure what to expect against San Antonio. A team who had their last four games postponed due to Covid issues. On the other hand, the Spurs had won their last three road games.
Dejounte Murray got off to a fantastic start giving San Antonio an early lead on the night. He kept draining midrange jump shots which paved the way to his 12-20 shooting night and a Spurs team high of 27 points.
The night belonged to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander though. After being snubbed for the all-star game SGA went off. He hit three after three in the first half while the rest of his mates struggled to score. OKC trailed 55-50 at the half despite scoring just 12 points in the second quarter.
In the third quarter, SGA hit some incredible shots. A three pointer plus a foul, plus a buzzer beating layup at the end of the third. He had 42 points a new career high. Only James Harden, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook have scored that many points at such a young age (22) in an OKC uniform.
While other Thunder players struggled to score, Al Horford hit a tough jumper to give OKC a four point lead with just over a minute to play.
But Patty Mills and Lonnie Walker both hit layups to tie the game at 99. The Spurs had a chance to get a game winning shot with ten seconds remaining, but he double dribbled turning it over with three seconds to play.
That led to a timeout and a play where Al Horford caught an inbound, drove and kicked to Lu Dort who drained a game winning three pointer. The Thunder won 102-99. A big win as OKC had lost seven of their last nine games previous. Dort added 16 points.
Next up for OKC, they host Norman native Trae Young and his Hawks Friday night.