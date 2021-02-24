A Career Night and A Career Shot in the Thunder’s Win Over San Antonio

The Thunder entered their showdown not sure what to expect against San Antonio. A team who had their last four games postponed due to Covid issues. On the other hand, the Spurs had won their last three road games.

Dejounte Murray got off to a fantastic start giving San Antonio an early lead on the night. He kept draining midrange jump shots which paved the way to his 12-20 shooting night and a Spurs team high of 27 points.

The night belonged to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander though. After being snubbed for the all-star game SGA went off. He hit three after three in the first half while the rest of his mates struggled to score. OKC trailed 55-50 at the half despite scoring just 12 points in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, SGA hit some incredible shots. A three pointer plus a foul, plus a buzzer beating layup at the end of the third. He had 42 points a new career high. Only James Harden, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook have scored that many points at such a young age (22) in an OKC uniform.

While other Thunder players struggled to score, Al Horford hit a tough jumper to give OKC a four point lead with just over a minute to play.

But Patty Mills and Lonnie Walker both hit layups to tie the game at 99. The Spurs had a chance to get a game winning shot with ten seconds remaining, but he double dribbled turning it over with three seconds to play.

That led to a timeout and a play where Al Horford caught an inbound, drove and kicked to Lu Dort who drained a game winning three pointer. The Thunder won 102-99. A big win as OKC had lost seven of their last nine games previous. Dort added 16 points.

‼️LU DORT FOR THE WIN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/KbgkdB0C5f — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 25, 2021

Next up for OKC, they host Norman native Trae Young and his Hawks Friday night.