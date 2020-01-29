'A Christmas Carol' production raises thousands of dollars for Food Bank

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma once again raised thousands of dollars for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma with its holiday season run of ‘A Christmas Carol.'”

Raising money for the Food Bank is a Christmas season tradition at Lyric Theatre.

Lyric Theatre has invited audience members since 2011 to donate to the Food Bank at the conclusion of each ‘A Christmas Carol’ showing.

This past Christmas season, Lyric Theatre raised $16,071.

More than $178,000 has been raised in nine years.

“We end each season with Lyric’s ‘A Christmas Carol,’ to not only celebrate the holiday season, but it reminds us all of the importance of community, family and the need to open our hearts to those in need,” said Michael Baron, producing artistic director at Lyric Theatre. “I am so thankful to the staff at Lyric and our patrons who joined us this year for giving so generously to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.”

The money is raised to fight food insecurity in Oklahoma.

One in six Oklahomans experience food insecurity every day.

“We are so appreciative to the Lyric Theatre and their generous patrons who each year have been so dedicated to the fight against hunger in Oklahoma,” said Kendra Loper, Chief Community Engagement Officer of the Regional Food Bank. “These donations will help provide food assistance to thousands of Oklahomans.”

The Regional Food Bank distributed more than 51 million pounds of food to its partners in central and western Oklahoma last year.

Every $1 donated to the Regional Food Bank provides four meals to those living with hunger. You can donate by visiting rfbo.org/give or by calling (405) 600-3161.