A few polling sites to move due to COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The coronavirus pandemic will mean big changes for some polling places like those in high-risk facilities.
“We knew we had sites that were more vulnerable. We have some retirement centers so that’s where we started,” Oklahoma County Election Board Secretary Doug Sanderson said.
the Oklahoma County Election Board started calling its 190 polling sites a few weeks ago.
So far, half a dozen say they will not be a polling site this time around.
