A Heart 4 Kids: 2-year-old boy overcoming heart obstacles

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Elliott never meets a stranger.



"Everybody is a friend,” his mom said. "He's very chatty."

Everyone gets a hug and a smile. His big blue eyes are full of life, but 2-year-old Elliott hasn’t always been.



"About halfway through my pregnancy, at the 19- to 20-week anatomy scan, my doctor just thought she saw a hole in his heart,” his mom said. “I could immediately tell something was wrong. It took a while for her to come in and talk to us. She said she didn't think it was anything major, but I just had this feeling."



A mother’s instinct.

