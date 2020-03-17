A Heart 4 Kids: Baby undergoes testing after complicated breathing, Oklahoma parents say

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Let’s clear this up right off the bat. Yes, Walker is a boy. But, gosh, he is so pretty, isn’t he?

“We get this a lot,” his mother Kate Kupiec said. “An awful lot.”

And he is a little thumbsucker, too.



“He’s incredibly happy, and pretty full of personality,” she said. “Most of the time that’s a good thing, but we’re seeing more personality come out that can be sometimes feisty.”

Walker’s dad is a pediatrician, and he knew something about Walker’s breathing didn’t quite sound right.

“He was what I was told grunting,” Kate said. “I do not have trained ears for that, but he was grunting.”

However, they didn’t realize just how not right it was until they decided to do some testing.

