Oklahoma teen living life to the fullest after being diagnosed for heart defect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Like many Oklahoma children, Lilian Baker loves to go fishing with her dad.

Although she may seem like a typical teenager today, it was a long road to get here.

“We always carry two fishing poles in the truck, and if we see a pond or something we’ll stop and fish. She out fishes me every time though,” said Troy Baker, Lily’s father.

Lilian is her dad’s little sidekick, but she also knows her way around the kitchen.

“I like to bake,” she said.

In addition to catching more fish than her father, she often outbakes her mother.

“She is so full of life. She will not take no for an answer,” Camille McCullough, Lily’s mother, said.

She is a typical 13-year-old girl, but what is not typical is something you can’t see. Lily was born with a heart defect.

