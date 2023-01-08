OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Preparations for Governor Kevin Stitt’s inauguration continued at the State Capitol on Sunday.

“It’s the inauguration of a governor. You know, it is something that’s significant in Oklahoma,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. “It’s a historic event any time that we do that.”

On Monday, Stitt will be sworn into office for the second time.

Trooper Foster says he expects thousands to attend the event and wants everyone to know that security is their top priority.

“That’s really our focus, especially for Monday, is that people feel safe, secure. They can come and be a part of this,” said Trooper Foster. “That Capitol complex is large. There are a lot of buildings, there are a lot of different areas and so we will have eyes on every part of that.”

He says OHP, along with several other agencies, have been preparing for the event for months.

“This is something that didn’t sneak up on us. We knew it was coming and so we’ve been preparing for a while and we have a lot of people in place,” said Trooper Foster. “People should be able to know that they will be safe and secure when they come in.”

The inauguration starts at 11:30 a.m. It is free and open to the public.