TSYRKUNY, Ukraine (Storyful/KFOR) – Halyna Vasylivna wept in her son’s arms, as the Ukrainian police officer surprised her at her village on Mother’s Day, giving her what could have been the longest hug of their lives.

The mother and son have been separated for two-and-a-half months in what her son, Andrey Sikalenko, called “70 days of hell.”

His mother’s village, near Kharkiv, had been occupied by Russian troops, separating her son from his family.

You can see the full video here, posted on Facebook by the National Police of Ukraine. Translated to English, the post reads, “Symbolically, this happened exactly on Mother’s Day. Thank you to all the defenders who are defending Ukraine. It is thanks to you that Ukrainians return to their homes every day.”