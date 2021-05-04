11-year-old remains positive, upbeat despite 8-year search for a place to call home

A Place to Call Home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – She’s a young girl who has spent most of her life searching for a place to call home.

It’s been 8 years since Ember entered DHS custody at the tender age of three – but the now-11-year-old hasn’t let it bring her down.

Ember is a happy, sweet young girl and is truly a joy to be around.

She loves fashion, dolls and even – get this – making her bed – every day!

“Because after I got it done, it was looking like it was magical,” Ember told News 4. “I like to clean my room a lot.”

The only thing brighter than the flowers at the Myriad Gardens during our visit with her was Ember’s sunny personality – and her sense of fashion.

“I like to get dressed up – like any kind of style,” said Ember. 

Ember is an incredibly upbeat child

“I like everything,” she said. 

Ember is still finding the bright side in life – even though she’s spent eight of her 11 years searching for a family.

“Hard, it was really hard,” she said. 

News 4 asked Ember what her perfect life would be like.

“It would be happy,” she said. “A calm, simple, nice environment.”

Those who know Ember best say she has a loving, tender spirit.

They say she’s sensitive to the words and feelings of others – and needs a structured life with someone who can give her time, love and patience.

If you ask her what she wants – to live in a skyscraper – with her perfect family.

“Mom and dad, brother and sister, I want cats, dogs, horses,” she said. 

A young girl with a big personality – and an even bigger heart – searching for a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online. A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.

