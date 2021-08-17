14-year-old Oklahoma boy with an “old soul” hoping to find a place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is featuring Parker for the second time in his six-year search for a place to call home.

Those who know him best describe him as an “old soul” who loves cars and coffee but he’s hoping to find a family so he can have the childhood experience everyone deserves.

Parker is 14 years old and loves adventure – so we went to Scissortail Park to try navigating the pedal boats.

While he may not have much experience as a captain of sorts – Parker has spent a lot of time on the water.

“My grandpa used to take me fishing,” he said. “I caught a lot of perch.”

That’s among some of his earliest and most precious memories.

He also treasures the time he spent learning how to work on cars with his dad.

Parker hopes to make a career of this passion and go into mechanical engineering.

“I just like to learn how they work,” said Parker.

He’s grown up a lot in the two years since we first met him – but his greatest dream remains the same – to find the love of a forever family.

Parker would like to find a family who’s active and shares his love of cars and sports – but he knows what matters most.

“I’ve had pretty much everything I’d ever want – so it’s just – being there,” he said.

A young man just hoping to find a family to help him navigate the waters of this thing we call life in a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

