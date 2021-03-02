17-year-old Oklahoma boy studying hard in school while working part-time job hopes to be adopted

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Uriah is a hardworking 17-year-old with dreams of finding a place to call home.

When he’s not studying or working his part time job, this young man loves to go fishing – and hopes to find a family to go with him.

Uriah is a kind, driven young man who is focused on his future and hopes to find a family to support him.

When he’s not working hard in school and at his part-time job – he loves to fish to relax.

So – News 4 him to cast a line at South Lakes Park in OKC.

A brand new fishing pole, tackle box and more – courtesy of the OKC Fish Hatchery and the Department of Wildlife – set Uriah up for success – or as much as possible – just one week after a massive winter storm.

On warmer days, Uriah’s had better luck.

His most impressive catch?

“It was like a six-pound catfish – a channel catfish,” he said.

Uriah enjoys other sports like basketball, football and track – but right now he’s focused on his future.

The 17-year-old is working a part-time job to save up for his first car – and he’s a good student – hoping to go to college and pursue a career in real estate.

All of this – while searching for a loving home.

“It would be nice if I had parents to guide me and show me how to become an adult and stuff,” said Uriah. “It’s been tough. It’s been a struggle but I’ve been getting through it.”

Uriah says while in DHS care, he’s been able to remain close with some of his family members in Oklahoma City and hopes to stay in the metro area when he’s adopted. He does have fond memories of his parents.

“I would want someone like my parents that are nice, loving, caring,” Uriah said. “I wish I did have those people there to step in my life so if you do got parents, listen to them.”

He’s a young man wise beyond his years, hoping to find a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

