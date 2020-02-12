9-year-old bug-loving girl hoping for a place to call home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - "Awwww," is probably not the usual response you'd hear when looking at a hissing cockroach, but that's what makes Maranda so unique.

"May I hold the cockroach again?" Maranda asked the OKC Zoo Programs Manager Erica Buckwalter.

Maranda is 9 years old. She says she has never been to the zoo so this was a real treat.

She and Zoo Programs Manager Erica Buckwalter really connected as they are both big-time bug enthusiasts.

On this day, Maranda also got to help Erica train an Asian silky chicken.

"Give her some seeds,” Buckwalter said.

You can probably tell Maranda is pretty quiet so her adoption transition unit worker gave us a little more insight into her favorite things.

"She loves dogs. She loves cats. She wants to have a husky one day. She loves bugs. As you can see she would love to have bugs as pets," Tami Bittle, Adoption Transition Unit Worker, said.

She's known Maranda for five years and says Maranda's improved in that time.

"She has a few delays in developmental but is just making a lot of progress,” Bittle said.

This young lady has spent most of her life in DHS custody.

She's ready for a fresh start with a mom and a dad.

"She would love to be in a home where she can have a pet and be able to play outside and do fun things. Go to school,” Bittle said.

She just wants a normal life with unconditional love like every other child thrust into foster care.

"They want someone who is going to love them no matter what and to be there for them in their needs,” Bittle said.

Maranda is a young bug loving girl just looking for a place to call home. Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online at https://surveys.okdhs.org/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=96L368I#.