Brothers who live apart hoping to find home before time runs out for older sibling

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - 12-year-old Jessie and 17-year-old Austin are very smart boys who share a close bond.



Jessie lives in a foster home while Austin lives at Job Corps as he tries to figure out his career path.



"A refinery or a welding job,” Austin said.



That's what he's thinking of for the future, but says he also loves astronomy.



"Interesting fact: Did you know a black hole can happen at any moment?” Austin said.



Meanwhile, Jessie loves learning about history, although, he's still thinking about his future career.

And even though these brothers are five years apart, you can tell they share a close bond and give each other a hard time.

"Annoying,” Jessie said.

"You're annoying, too," said Austin.



A little sibling rivalry really shows how comfortable they are with each other and shows why they should be adopted together.



"I'm looking for nice people, a mom, and a dad,” Jessie said.



The brothers went into DHS care in 2018 and have been moving around ever since, never knowing where they would end up or if they'll find a permanent family.



"Somebody to be able to call mom and dad again because last time I was with my original parents they didn't treat us very well,” Austin said.



Two young men - looking for a family who will treat them with respect and love them unconditionally.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.