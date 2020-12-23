Countless families reach out about horse-loving 10-year-old seeking a place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Every Tuesday, KFOR features local children searching for A Place To Call Home.

It’s a series near and dear to our hearts and to so many of yours as well.

This week, we wanted to provide an update on the outpouring of support for one of the kids we featured and also the desperate need for adoptions and fostering in our state.

Right now, in Oklahoma there are 7,775 children in state custody.

More than 500 of them are ready for adoption.

Their stories are the ones we feature each week – including 10-year-old Daisy.

We were delighted by the number of phone calls, emails and messages that came pouring into our newsroom after Daisy’s story aired from folks asking questions about her and the adoption process. As a result, we decided to go back to DHS to help get you some answers.

“I would like to live with y’all and hopefully y’all have horses that I can ride,” Daisy told News 4.

She and her love of all things equine captured hearts across the country.

DHS says it’s their goal to be the link.

“We’re creating connections that last a child’s entire lifetime and into adulthood,” said Kelly Ivey, a local DHS recruiter.

Those interested in adopting a child like Daisy are encouraged to contact the DHS hotline and be patient.

“The worker who’s assigned to that child will get back to the family,” Ivey said.

It’s important to know it can take months to get from applying to adopting or even fostering.

“The speed that works for the child and what their needs are,” Ivey said. “We would do background checks, we would do a home visit, we call references.”

As for Daisy, she has expressed she’d like to stay close to her sister here in Oklahoma who has already been adopted.

Maintaining these relationships is something DHS tries to do.

“If that connection is a healthy connection for everyone involved. We strongly encourage our families to keep those adoptions in place,” said Ivey.

Daisy is one of countless children across the country whose biggest wish is a loving place to call home.

Right now, DHS says its biggest need is foster or adoptive families for kids over the age of 12, sibling groups of 3 or more and children with special needs.

Your best shot at adopting a child in Oklahoma is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

