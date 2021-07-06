”Every day’s a new day,” Oklahoma child dreaming of day he finds a place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – He’s a young man who would love to have a family – soon.

He’s had to grow up fast – being a role model to his younger siblings, as well as other kids in DHS Custody, but now he’s just hoping to find someone he can look up to.

Dailyn is 12 years old and loves sports.

So for his interview, we went to the Santa Fe Family Life Center to shoot some hoops.

Dailyn is going into 7th grade next year and hopes to join the junior high basketball, baseball and football teams.

“I just like the workout,” Dailyn said.

He’s also looking forward to getting back in the classroom this fall – math class specifically.

“Because I love it and I want to be an architect when I grow up,” said Dailyn.

His love of architecture got an early start – he built a treehouse with his uncle growing up.

“He cut down the trees, made the wood out of trees and we built it,” Dailyn said.

Dailyn says his uncle is his role model – and he hopes to remain close to him after adoption

“Growing up, he was like my dad and still is,” said Dailyn.

This 12-year-old says if he has another father figure in his life – it needs to be someone he knows he can depend on.

“My dad, when I was little, messed it up for everybody,” Dailyn said. “When I was younger, I couldn’t control how I felt about it but now it is what it is and I want to make a better future for myself.”

Dailyn comes from a large group of siblings.

He says early on in life, he took on a lot of the responsibility of caring for them.

Now, after 5 years in DHS custody, he’s longing to feel the support of a family – the kind of love he deserves.

“I’ve been in this cycle for a long time,” Dailyn said. “I tell myself that every day’s a new day.”

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.