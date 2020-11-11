First child featured on “A Place To Call Home” looking for forever family again

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Since KFOR started the ‘A Place to Call Home’ series, 150 kids featured on the program have been adopted. However, the first child ever featured is looking for a family once again.

Alex is 14-years-old. In the time since we last spoke to him, he’s been adopted but the circumstances weren’t right.

Now, he’s seeking a home filled with unconditional love once again, just like he was at 9 years old.

“All I’m saying is I don’t want another kid to go through what I’ve been through,” said Alex.

He says the last five years have been long and tough.

“It’s pretty hard because now I have to go from place to place again which I was kind of nervous about at first,” Alex said. “You have to go back to using survival skills.”

One thing that brightens his day is school.

Alex is very smart. He’s always had a fascination with technology and now he’s working to turn that love into a career.

“I want to be a robotics engineer,” said Alex.

In a virtual lesson with the KISS Institute for Practical Robotics, Alex worked on programming.

“I like anything I can build like Minecraft or engineering school classes,” he said.

Alex says he is used to being an only child. He’d prefer to find a family who will help him participate in robotics classes and competitions.

But most importantly, be there to support him emotionally as his 14 years have dealt him far too many disappointments.

“A family that’s kind, generous,” said Alex, asking for the same basic needs he was longing to be met five years ago.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.

LATEST STORIES: