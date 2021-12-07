Fun-loving Oklahoma teen hoping to find family to enjoy all of life’s adventures with her

A Place to Call Home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Alaysia’s kept her head up and a big smile on her face through her three-year search for a place to call home.

This 14-year-old loves winter and adventure – so we found the perfect spot for her in Bricktown – the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark – the home of the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

This was Alaysia’s first time to see the ballpark –

“It’s nice, it’s pretty big,” she said.

It was also her first time to enjoy its seasonal snow tubing – with some of the Dodgers’ biggest celebrities – mascots Brix and Brooklyn.

With their help – it wasn’t long before she was flying down the big hill!

Alaysia is competitive.

She excels in sports – and school.

“I got good grades,” she said.

Alaysia’s favorite subjects are earth science and geography. 

Though she’s only 14 – she’s already eyeing a future career.

“I want to be a bounty hunter,” she said. “They catch bad people.”

But first – she dreams of finally having the kind of life every child deserves.

“A big family and a big house, have a lot of fun with them – like go do what we just did,” Alaysia said. 

While spending her formative years in DHS custody, Alaysia’s longed for the support system a big family could bring.

“It’s kind of hard,” she said. “You’ve got to keep good behavior.”

But she’s facing those hurdles – with a smile.

Alaysia is a teen just looking for a life filled with love and adventure in a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.

