Funny 12-year-old featured for second time on KFOR still looking for adoption

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When Gavin gets on the court he means serious business.



“She's going down,” Gavin said in the camera.



This 12-year-old loves playing basketball, and he's in it to win it.



"Two points for me," Gavin said as he makes a shot.



"You're too good for me. You know that? NOT!"



"You spent too much time admiring me," Gavin said jokingly to Reporter Lacey Lett.



This game got intense because there's a lot at stake. Loser has to do push-ups.



"In your dreams!" Lett said.

"In my dreams? In your dreams," Gavin said.



Gavin won and I got to do push-ups.



"What was your favorite part about playing basketball?" Lett asked.

"Schooling you and making you do 20 push-ups."



Does this red headed boy looks familiar to you?

Here he is at Science Museum Oklahoma almost three years ago.



Then shy Gavin has really grown over the years.



"It's been awhile since I saw you last,” Lett said.

"Three years. I've been in at least 5,6, maybe seven places."



Gavin says he's moved 18 times since he went into state care eight years ago, but he's never stopped dreaming. Being an NBA basketball player is one dream, but he's keeping his options open.



"I'm thinking on some other stuff,” he said.

"Like what?"

"An engineer, a welder, police," Gavin said.



He also has dreams of visiting the big apple one day.



"New York City," Gavin said.

"Why New York City?" Lett asked.

"To watch the ball drop on New Year's Even in person," Gavin responded.



But right now this vivacious red head wants to find a forever family.



“Are you still wanting to be adopted?" Lett asked.

"Yes, very much so," Gavin said.

"I feel like I don't belong in foster care, he continued.



He'd like to be an only child with a mom and a dad.



“And cats. I like cats."



He is a preteen with a lot of personality still looking for a family to open their hearts and home to him.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online at https://surveys.okdhs.org/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=96L368I#.