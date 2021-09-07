“Give me a chance,” Oklahoma teen hoping to find a forever family after seven-year adoption ended

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dax is a 16-year-old who has experienced the heartbreak faced by far too many youth in the foster care system.

Seven years after being adopted, this teen was told it wasn’t going to work out.

Dax hasn’t let it keep them down, though, on their journey to find a place to call home.

Dax loves chickens, so KFOR met Dax at Providence Farms in Edmond for a morning of fowl fun.

Dax is familiar with the care of feathered friends.

“I raised 26 little ones,” Dax said. “They were born and I got to see them when they were born.”

Dax has not only raised – but also shown chickens and would like to have a few to raise again.

Dax also loves going to school.

“It’s basically like my getaway from home,” Dax said.

It’s been a tough road.

Dax says they were adopted at one point and lived with a family for seven years.

“It was nice, but then they like – they started not loving me anymore for who I was, being LGBTQ,” Dax told News 4.

Dax has dreams of finding the perfect family.

“Probably a same-sex couple or someone who is very understanding of my situation,” Dax said.

Dax would love a family that enjoys getting out – and making memories

“Just going places together, going on road trips, doing stuff together, going bowling and all the family stuff,” said Dax.

But most of all – Dax would like to find a family who loves them for who they are.

“Give me a chance,” Dax said. “I’m open minded. I care about a lot of different kinds of people.”

Dax is hoping the next time is forever – when they find a place to call home.

Dax identifies with the pronouns they/them.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

