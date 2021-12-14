Heartbroken Oklahoma boy still searching for family after failed adoptions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Landon is no stranger to heartbreak.

At only 12-years-old, he’s already felt the pain of plans with three potential forever families falling through.

It’s been a year since we first met Landon for a game of mini golf at Brickopolis.

He was full of life and energy and despite the tough times he’s faced, those who know him best say nothing has changed.

“He’s got a motor so any potential family will need to be ready to go,” said Manny Dawson, Landon’s Youth Transition Worker at DHS.

Landon

Like many kids his age, Landon loves getting outside to play.

He may be shy at times but Landon loves going to school.

His favorite subject is art and he likes to express his creativity with building blocks.

“Houses and stuff,” he told KFOR.

While he builds the model homes of his dreams, finding an actual place to call home hasn’t been easy.

When we first met him, his siblings had found a forever family but Landon had been through two failed adoptions.

This past year, more joy was followed by heartbreak.

Dawson says things with a third potential family fell through as well.

“I don’ t think it’s been the fault of anybody. I just think we haven’t found that family that has that right fit for him,” he said. “He is dealing with some grief associated with some letdowns but he’s a really strong kid.”

But no matter how strong he may be, every child deserves a loving family.

Landon and Dawson both still believe that family is out there.

“I’m confident that with the right amount of love and support that Landon can be successful,” said Dawson. “He deserves another chance without a doubt.”

He’s a child not giving up hope on finding a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.