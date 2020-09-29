Helpful 8-year-old searching for A Place to Call Home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Chris is a sweet, outgoing and active boy who is about to turn 9 years old.

He loves animals of all shapes and sizes and has a heart for helping others – so we took him to the OKC Zoo where he couldn’t wait to feed the giraffes at lunchtime.

“Go! You are fast, you weren’t kidding!”

He’s quick on his feet and quick to help.

Chris came to the rescue as KFOR toted gear around the OKC Zoo.

He was on a mission to serve lunch to the zoo’s tallest residents.

“There you go,” Chris said as he handed the snacks to his long necked friends.

But his favorite animal –

“Lions!” exclaimed Chris. “Because they have sharp teeth!”

Chris says he’d love to have a family with cats, dogs, horses – his love for animals knows no limits.

“A snake – a rattlesnake,” imagined Chris. “And I want a grizzly.”

It’s an exciting time for Chris. His favorite holiday is coming up – Halloween – which also happens to be his 9th birthday.

This year he’s dressing as a skeleton and is already planning ahead for next year’s costume.

“I’m gonna be a vampire,” said Chris.

In these important, formative years, his adoption workers say he’d do best with a family that includes a father figure he can look up to.

They also say he’s best suited for life as an only child.

But Chris only has one wish.

“That I want to stay with you,” Chris said.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.

