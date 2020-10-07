High school football player with a soft side for animals is searching for a place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – He’s tough on the gridiron, but off the football field, this Oklahoma teen has a much softer side, and at 14 years old, his biggest dream is finding a place to call home.

David loves football and plays defensive end. Though he’s tough on the field, during a trip to the Oklahoma City Zoo, he showed he also has a soft side for small animals.

“I want a chicken,” said David. “I have a lot of animals I want.”

While they may be a little more tall – and pink – David showed how he’d take great care of any small creatures as he helped feed the flamingos.

During a walk through the Oklahoma City Zoo, David also talked about school.

David says he likes the online curriculum, algebra in particular.

Even though he has that soft side for small animals, on the gridiron it’s game on.

“It’s physical, you get to tackle people,” he said.

David would love to find a family to help him cheer on his favorite team.

“Go to an OU game or something,” he said.

David has a love for travel and dreams of getting his commercial driver’s license, just like his uncle who drives a big rig.

“He’d take me for rides with him in the summertime and like – it’s just fun,” David said.

He’s now hoping for a family to ride with him along the winding road of life.

“You don’t really have anyone you can talk to,” said David, a 14 year old with a big heart on a journey to find a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.