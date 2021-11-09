“I don’t want them to be interested then walk away,” Oklahoma teen still searching for welcoming place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – She’s a teen who has been on a search to find a family for four years – finding herself along the way.

Life hasn’t been easy for her, but she hasn’t let it harden her heart.

Tiana is 16 years old.

She loves playing games and going on new adventures.

During our visit to Main Event – we learned she’s truly a joy to be around.

Though she’s tough competition when it comes to the games – Tiana has a soft side.

“I love ‘The Notebook,’ it makes me cry,” she said.

Tiana has a big heart for others – and says she’d like to attend Langston University to study nursing or music.

“Helping others be singers or becoming a vocal coach would make me happy,” she said.

Tiana is very creative.

She loves art and makeup.

“When I do my makeup, it’s just a calming thing and for me a coping skill,” Tiana said.

Tiana says it’s a much-needed comfort after four years of trying to find a family – and herself.

“It’s been very hard,” she said. “A lot of families just feel that it’s a lot of work dealing with a trans woman and it’s really not.”

Tiana says she’d also love to have brothers and sisters.

“I just hope they’re very welcoming,” she said. “I don’t want them to be interested then walk away.”

It’s a pain she’s faced before.

“Lots of times,” Tiana said.

She’s a teen with a big heart – hoping to face her journey to adulthood with a loving family in a place to call home.

“I just need somebody who can help me through the process,” said Tiana.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.