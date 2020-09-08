“I just want somebody who cares,” 13-year-old finds comfort in art during heartbreaking search for a family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Willow is a creative 13-year-old who is looking for a family and a big dog to fill the empty spaces in her big heart.

At 13-years-old, she is happiest with a paintbrush in her hand.

“A lot of times I feel like I have to put on a facade but I feel like I can erase that facade whenever I draw,” Willow said.

She turned to art as a creative release after heartbreak.

“I like to put out my emotions on the paper or I guess ceramic,” said Willow.

After being placed in DHS care, Willow and her brothers were adopted.

It worked out for them, but not for her. Now, she misses them every day.

“They recently just had their birthdays in August and it was kind of hard for me because I’m normally a happy person I guess and you can kind of just see the droops in my eyes,” she said.

Her love for her brothers is the driving force in her desire to become a nurse.

Willow says the path was clear after seeing one of them struggle with health issues.

“I feel like if I become a nurse and somebody else is going through that same thing, I could help them,” she said.

But first, she wants to serve in the military.

Willow says she can be very strong-willed and determined, which in her mind isn’t always a good thing.

“But I also try really hard to please people and I love them with all my heart,” she said. “If someone adopted me, I would try my ultimate best, my very best, I guess.”

Willow will be turning 14 this month.

For her birthday, all she wants is a family with siblings and a big dog to always be there for her.

“If I’m sad, I can depend on one person or multiple people in that family to talk to and they’ll always be there and I won’t have to be dragged out of that home every few months,” Willow said.

This 13-year-old artist is painting a picture of her perfect family and a place to call home.

“I just want somebody who cares,” she said.

Willow says she’d love to have a big backyard for her big dog to play in.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.

