“I want them to love me,” 14-year-old Oklahoma girl in ninth year of searching for a family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – M’Catelan, who prefers to go by “Cate,” has grown up a lot in the six years since we first met her.

Cate is shy – at first.

It took some time – and a little coffee – but eventually she really opened up to us.



Like a lot of teenage girls, Cate loves iced coffee and music.

‘The Voice’ is one of her favorite shows – with stars with Oklahoma ties.



“Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are a cute couple,” Cate said.

She’s excited that Ariana Grande will be joining the star-studded group of coaches next year.

“She’s my favorite,” Cate said.



Cate also loves to cook.

Lasagna is her specialty but she won’t share her recipe.

“No, that’s a secret!” Cate said. “Your recipes – you’re never supposed to share.”



She has fond memories in the kitchen.



“There were these good sandwiches my mom would make – my biological mother – it had tuna, buffalo sauce, some spices,” said Cate.



It’s been a long, hard 9 years since she entered DHS custody.

Cate is hoping for a brighter future as she deals with scars from the past.



“If you’re listening to this mom, I really do love you and I miss you but just understand I’ve got to move on,” she said.



When News 4 first introduced you to Cate – it was with her little sister.

She’s now decided that life with an only child would be best for her – one of the many things she’s learned in the time since we met her.

“I waited about three years to get back on my feet and do this [an interview] again because it was so hard,” said Cate. “I tried to make a speech but I’ve learned – it’s got to come from the heart.”

Cate hopes for a family to guide her through these formative years – and listen to her.

“I want someone to hear me out,” she said.

This teen says the hearts of those inside are what makes a house – a place to call home.

“You don’t have to impress me to be my family, I will feel comfortable,” said Cate. “I want them to love me. That’s all I’m asking for.”

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

