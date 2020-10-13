“I want to actually see them in the stands cheering for me,” Oklahoma teen with a love of softball hoping to find forever family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local 17-year-old has traveled a tough road in this life, but isn’t letting it harden her heart.

In fact, she says it’s strengthened her desire to help others.

Galaxie is 17 years old, fun and active with a passion for sports – especially softball.

She showed off her skills at Hall of Fame Stadium in OKC during a game of catch with a pro.

Galaxie shared the field with former Sooner and Team USA Member Destiny Martinez – and impressing her.

“You might get a scholarship out of this video!” Martinez exclaimed while playing catch with Galaxie.

Galaxie’s got quite the arm despite the fact that she isn’t on a team and doesn’t have much experience.

She’s hoping to find a family to help her change that.

“I want to actually see them in the stands cheering for me and not just sitting there like disappointed,” Galaxie said.

As you can imagine, her 17 years haven’t been easy.

She’s had a troubled family past – and to make matters worse, her mother recently passed away.

“I’m still trying to get over it,” Galaxie said. “Just thinking about it, it’s hard.”

Though the world has thrown her the toughest of curveballs, it hasn’t hardened her.

Galaxie describes herself as respectful, helpful and hardworking.

“I’m a very giving child,” she said. “I have a big heart.”

She wants to turn that love for others into a career with dreams of becoming a pediatrician.

“Because I love babies,” said Galaxie.

But first, she tells us she wants to find a family who looks like her.

“Like a mixed family or them just being mixed themselves,” Galaxie said.

It’s also important to her they aren’t judgmental and share her love of staying active.

“I just want a family that’s going to be able to support me on everything I do,” Galaxie said.

A loving teen – hoping to find a loving place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.