“It’s important to be on a team,” 17-year-old basketball player hoping to find a family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This 17-year-old basketball player is shooting his shot to find a forever family before time runs out and he ages out of DHS custody.

Nate, a high school junior, likes to run track and cross country.

Nate wants a family who can keep up with his fast-paced lifestyle and provide the lasting bond he longs for.

While shooting hoops at the Santa Fe Family Life Center in OKC, Nate made it obvious he can sink a three and play the point – a lot like some of his favorite players.

“Giannis, Harden, Westbrook,” Nate said.

But Nate knows – even those superstars cannot win alone.

“It’s important to be on a team,” he said.

At 17, nearly an adult – he’s hoping to have a team at home he can rely on.

Big or small – he just wants a family.

“I always like to have people around I can be around and talk to and bond with, you know?” Nate said.

Of course – growing up without a family hasn’t been easy for Nate but he doesn’t dwell on it.

“I’ve been through a lot but I still continue to keep a positive attitude because I don’t let anything take me down,” he said.

This optimistic, outgoing high school junior says he loves making friends and learning.

“Especially if it’s something I really get,” Nate said. “I like to read books and I always go to the library. It’s my favorite part.”

Nate says he wants to go to college.

His top pick would be Oklahoma State.

One day, he’d like to get into real estate sales or architecture.

At 17, he knows graduation isn’t far away – and would love to have a family to share those precious last years of high school with.

“Even though I have a short time that’s still enough time to get to know me and connect because I’m really good at connecting with people,” Nate said. “I relate to people.”

This young athlete is hoping this isn’t his last shot to find a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.