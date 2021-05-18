“Just give me a place to sleep,” Oklahoma girl hopes to find a place to call home before turning 18

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Autumn is not afraid of good-old fashioned hard work on the ranch.

While she dreams of a life with horses, first she’s hoping to find a place to call home before she ages out of DHS custody.

In fact, she says she’d do anything just to have a place to lay her head at night.

At Peppers Ranch in Guthrie, we learned the barn is Autumn’s happy place.

“Animals, nature in general – it speaks to me in a way that makes life make sense,” she told News 4.

She got to work quick – helping a gelding named Debo shed his winter coat.

“I’ve tended to a few horses,” Autumn said.

It had been two years since Autumn had swung a leg over a horse but with a bit of patience – soon she and Debo were ready to giddy up and go.

Patience is a virtue Autumn has learned the hard way – searching for a forever family for the last 8 years

“It feels like my whole life,” she said.

But now – she’s facing the reality that she may turn 18 without finding a place to call home.

“I just want someone for the next 9 months and two weeks of my life,” Autumn said. “You don’t even have to like me, just give me a place to sleep.”

She says she’s grown up a lot recently.

“I have become a new person – that I like,” said Autumn.

Struggles in her quest for adoption have spurred that change.

“If I had a family, I wouldn’t let them down again, like I did in the past,” she said.

A girl not afraid to put in the work – to find a place to call home.

“As long as you’re there for me, as long as you support me, as long as you understand me, I’m willing – city, country, I don’t care,” said Autumn.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.