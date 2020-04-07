Marshall is a laid-back teen looking for a place to call home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Marshall is 13 and such a sweet kid.

He's is interested in working with reptiles and amphibians for a career one day.

His favorite lizard is a gecko.

When this kiddo isn’t thinking about reptiles and amphibians, he's busy with typical child games at his group home.

"I like to go outside and climb trees," he told KFOR. "I like to play video games, and I like to watch TV and take showers."

Marshall hopes to one day build his own tree house.

He also hopes to visit Canada because "it's cold there."

But right now, he is looking for a family who will welcome him into their home and heart.

"Mom and a dad, or it can be just a mom or just a dad, or it can be a mom and a mom or a dad and a dad,” Marshall said.

A sweet teen who has a lot to give to a family.

"A kind person who likes to make people happy and who likes to cheer up people who are mad or sad,” Marshall said describing his own personality.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved.

For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.