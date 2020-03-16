“My opinion is that nobody wants a teenager anymore especially one that’s about to be 18,” Teen still keeping hope of adoption despite the odds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - This is our second time to feature Justice, and hopefully our last. Justice has been in and out of the foster system his entire life and he's hoping to find a family before time runs out.

17-year-old Justice is volunteering his time to play with some of the cats and dogs previously deemed un adoptable at Free to Live Animal Sanctuary.

"No more? Ya'll done?" Justice said to the cats at the rescue.

While many of these animals wait for a forever home, they're cared for here in Guthrie.

We met up with Simone and Sawyer. A mother-son duo who ended here due to a hoarding situation.

From the smiles on their faces you can see they love the attention from justice.

This teen isn't just good with animals.

“Outdoor activities," Justice said.

"Like?" Reporter Lacey Lett asked.

"Like fishing, hunting..."

Justice loves science and playing football. A defensive lineman at his high school.

"I've been playing football ever since elementary school. I just joined and ever since then I liked it,” Justice said.

But football isn't what he wants for a future career.

"I'm thinking about going to tech next year, but college I've been telling people I don't think it's for me."

Some of the animals here are sort of a reflection of Justice's life- a life spent more in foster care than out of it.

A waiting game to find a permanent family.

"My opinion is it's kind of too late because of my age. My opinion is that nobody wants a teenager anymore especially one that's about to be 18,” he said.

Justice will age out in November when he turns 18. He's not confident being featured here will work in getting him adopted, but he's doing what he can.

"People say keep on pushing. Keep on going and so I'm doing what they ask and trying out still,” Justice said.

Still hopeful there's a family who will welcome him into a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

