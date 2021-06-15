Oklahoma 17-year-old hoping to be adopted before facing the world as an adult

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The last of his siblings to be adopted – this teen has spent the last six years hoping to one day feel the love of a family in a place to call home.

It’s been two years since we introduced you to Faithon – who’s had a tough go in life, but hasn’t let that dampen his personality and outlook on life.

Faithon, like most teens, loves video games, so we took a trip to Main Event in Oklahoma City – where he got to play with one of their pros

The first game Faithon made sure he played at Main Event was the car race.

“I think that’s the exhilarating experience,” Faithon said. “For me, I feel like I’m behind the real wheel.”

Faithon says he’d like to work on cars one day.

He’s been obsessed with them for as long as he can remember.

“I don’t know, just since I set foot in one,” Faithon said.

His other loves are basketball, music, shopping and fashion.

He even takes care of his own clothes.

“I have to work today so I’ll do laundry after that,” Faithon told News 4.

Faithon works at a fast-food restaurant.

He’s pretty responsible for a young man his age.

“I’m different than other 17-year-olds,” he said.

Faithon’s had a tough road in life – that he says has forced him to grow up fast – something we learned when we first met him two years ago.

“I’ve gone through a lot and I have no family left,” he said in 2019.

Faithon’s siblings have already been adopted.

As he looks for the perfect family for him – he says his top priority is having a close relationship with them.

“Very important, they are to die for,” Faithon said.

Family is everything to Faithon – and he hopes to find one before he turns 18 next January – providing the stability he needs before he becomes an adult.

“Someone that’s going to be there for me, that’s going to love me and care for me and always have my back and support me no matter what,” he said.

Faithon is a teen with a big heart – just hoping to be loved in a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.