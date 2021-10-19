Oklahoma boy featured for second time hopes to find a home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Demarion is only 11-years-old but says he wants to be the oldest child in the family so he can set a good example and be prepared to be a responsible father when he grows up.

Demarion was 8-years-old when we first met him.

Now, he’s about to turn eleven.

Demarion loves basketball. His favorite team is the Houston Rockets but his favorite player is LeBron James.

“He’s the best,” Demarion said.

Demarion says LeBron is the best right now but says the ‘GOAT’ is someone else.

“Michael Jordan, definitely,” he said.

Demarion also likes school and his DHS workers say he studied hard during the pandemic.

His favorite subject is math.

“Because it’s easy,” Demarion said.

Easy for you, it’s not easy for me. Demarion is a smart young man with a big heart.

Being in DHS custody has been hard on him; finding foster families he loves and then having to pack his bags.

That’s something that was weighing heavy on his heart when we first met him in 2019.

“Frustrating because I don’t like going to different homes back and forth,” he told KFOR two years ago.

Demarion says he’d like to become a forever member of a big family.

“I want to be the oldest so I can teach them good examples,” he said. “So when I grow up, when I have kids, I know how to handle it.”

Demarion is a sweet kid, wise beyond his years, hoping to share his loving spirit in a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union.