Oklahoma boy nearing 16th birthday is only wishing for one thing – a family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Most soon-to-be 16-year-olds are dreaming of finally behind the wheel of a car or truck, but this young man just wants to find a family to join him on this road we call life.

Kyle, like a lot of teenage boys, loves sports but he’s also very smart and kind.

In fact, Kyle is so kind – those that know him best say they wish there were more kids like him in this world.

The 15-year-old says he’s traveled a lot in his young life with his biological family.

The next destination on his wish list – California.

“Because that’s where the Lakers are,” Kyle said.

At the Oklahoma City Zoo – Kyle and the News 4 crew fed some creatures you’d be more likely to find in California than Oklahoma – the stingrays!

Kyle grew up in the country – and enjoyed raising animals – but now he prefers city life over farm life.

“They’re so messy!” he said of the cattle he helped care for.

Kyle says his favorite sport to play is soccer – but he loves watching football and basketball.

While his favorite team is Lebron and the Lakers – he also has a soft spot for Thunder star Steven Adams.

“He’s a real good dunker – almost like Giannis (Antetokounmpo),” said Kyle.

Kyle loves life outdoors – playing sports – and hopes to find a family with brothers who can join him – but more than anything – someone who can support him.

“Be there for me, care,” he said. “Ask how I’m doing almost every day so they know that I’m ok.”

Kyle says these are all things he’s missed over the years.

This soon-to-be 16-year-old is asking for what every child deserves — a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

