Oklahoma brothers hoping to find a place to call home after 8 years in DHS custody

OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Angel, 14, and Deante, 12, want nothing more to find a place to call home – together.

They are incredibly close and want to ensure they share the all the fun experiences of growing up.

Their bond was evident as they teamed up for a game of pickleball at Chicken N Pickle.

They learned the ropes with smiles all around.



This sports-loving duo is dynamic and inseparable.

Deante and Angel

“We usually talk to each other and play together,” said Angel.

They’ve really leaned on each other the last 8 years in DHS custody. Three of their siblings have been adopted but they’re still waiting.

Angel was even on News 4 two years ago looking for a place to call home.

“I really wanted a family bad because I don’t got one,” Angel told News 4.

Angel and Deante having fun.

He’s making it clear now, though, he wants to be adopted with Deante – they’d even be happy to share a room.

“I actually feel sad because I want to be with my brother because he’s important to me,” Angel said.

They are two boys who say a house is not a place to call home without each other.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

