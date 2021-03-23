Oklahoma brothers hoping to find a place to call home after 8 years in DHS custody

A Place to Call Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Angel, 14, and Deante, 12, want nothing more to find a place to call home – together. 

They are incredibly close and want to ensure they share the all the fun experiences of growing up.

Their bond was evident as they teamed up for a game of pickleball at Chicken N Pickle.

They learned the ropes with smiles all around.

This sports-loving duo is dynamic and inseparable.

Photo goes with story
Deante and Angel

“We usually talk to each other and play together,” said Angel.

They’ve really leaned on each other the last 8 years in DHS custody. Three of their siblings have been adopted but they’re still waiting.

Angel was even on News 4 two years ago looking for a place to call home.

“I really wanted a family bad because I don’t got one,” Angel told News 4.

Photo goes with story
Angel and Deante having fun.

He’s making it clear now, though, he wants to be adopted with Deante – they’d even be happy to share a room.

“I actually feel sad because I want to be with my brother because he’s important to me,” Angel said.

They are two boys who say a house is not a place to call home without each other. 

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online. 

A Place to Call Home is sponsored by True Sky Credit Union. 

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter