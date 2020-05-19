Oklahoma college student taking on dad life after adopting twins

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jay Williams is a leader to the core.

He is a cheerleader at Oklahoma City University, an advocate for the LGBTQ community and an associate pastor at an Oklahoma City church.



“My goal is to go into ordained ministry for the United Methodist Church and continue to live out my calling in the UMC,” Williams said.



But maybe the biggest role he’s faced so far is becoming a father figure to his two nephews.



“I was 20 when I got a call saying that they needed a home to go to,” Williams told KFOR.



DHS was looking for a family member to take care of nine-year-old twins Andre and Anthony.

Needless to say, it was quite the shock for Williams who at the time was just a sophomore in college.



“I had always planned on adopting and fostering and having kids of my own of course, but definitely not at this age, not this early in life,” he said.



In fact, he wasn’t even old enough to foster or adopt.

So, the twins went to a foster home. In the meantime, Williams prepared for their life together.



“They allowed me to continue with the classes, so I did long Saturdays learning about trauma and all of those things they teach you,” he said.



Then when Williams turned 21, he called his nephews with the good news. They’d be staying with him for the long haul.



“When I heard his voice, I wasn’t scared no more,” Anthony Williams said.



“Because we’re living with family members,” Andre Williams said.



He officially adopted Andre and Anthony last August.

OCU provided Williams with campus apartment big enough for a family while he finished college.



This family of three is now settling into their new home.



“It’s just one of those things where I can keep my eye on them and I know that they are well taken care of under my care, and so it’s just like, why not?” Jay Williams said.



Williams hopes to adopt more children one day, just not anytime soon.



“Advocating for those who don’t necessarily have a voice and caring for people who need to be cared for, and I think that’s exactly how I live my life,” he said.



But for now, he’s focused on going to seminary, and these days, being a cheerleader for his nephews and his adoptive sons who needed a loving place to call home.

