Oklahoma girl hoping to find a forever family after adoption of her twin sister

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – She’s a 9-year-old girl who has spent nearly her entire life searching for a permanent place to call home.



Nemiah was born in 2012 and entered DHS custody that same year.



Though her twin sister has already found a forever family, she’s not giving up on finding her own.

Nemiah is a very shy but sweet girl who has a love of learning and dreams of becoming a teacher.

On her very first trip to the Oklahoma City Zoo, Nemiah got to go to a classroom where she could play the role as an assistant teacher with an unusual student – a porcupine named “PJ.”

Nemiah got to help guide PJ out of her kennel and out to play.

PJ is motivated by a variety of snacks like sweet potatoes.

Nemiah also loves lions – and got an up-close look at them as well.

Nemiah says she’d like to have a – much smaller – cat of her own one day, and maybe a dog as well.

“A big dog,” she told News 4.

Nemiah entered DHS custody when she was very young.

Her twin sister has been adopted.

She still gets to see her but the right family for Nemiah has not come along.

Those who know her best say Nemiah would do well in a family where she could be the only child, the center of their world.

For now, she clings on to hope and her favorite stuffed animal.

“It’s a llama,” she said. “Its name is ‘Sheep Sheep.’”

She’s a young girl – who deserves to know what it’s like to feel a forever love – in a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

