Oklahoma high school football player still searching for a home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While most high school athletes are under enough pressure balancing homework and sports, David is doing it all while dreaming of finding a place to call home.

David took the court at Chicken N Pickle for his first game of pickle ball, unsure of what may be in store.

“I’d seen the little paddles and I was like, this is going to be hard but it was pretty easy,” David said.

It didn’t take long for David to get the swing of things.

Pickleball isn’t easy, but it’s a little less intense than what he’s used to playing for his high school football team.

David is the nose guard and he loves it.

“You get to tackle the quarterback,” David said. “I like tackling people.”

He also enjoys just being on a team.

“Having people there for me,” said David.

He says that’s what really makes the early morning practices and workouts worth it.

“I’m not really a morning person but it’s better than being at the group home,” David said.

David has been in DHS custody since 2018. He is now living with a foster family is but still dreaming of adoption, just like he was when we met him in 2020.

David has a lot of goals in life but his biggest one is to one day be a great parent to kids of his own.

“Just to give them the life I’ve never had,” said David.

He’s a teen longing for the love of a family in a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

