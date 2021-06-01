Oklahoma teen continues search for his own place to call home after sister’s adoption

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This is the third time News 4 has featured Tavares in his search for a place to call home.

The last time we caught up with him, he was with his little sister – and while he says he’s still a protective big brother – she’s been adopted – while he still looks for a family.

Tavares is a 14-year-old boy with a big heart and a great love of the outdoors – especially fishing.

At South Lakes Park in Oklahoma City – we found the perfect spot to cast a line.

Tavares considers himself an outdoorsman – and would love to go deer hunting one day.

“The perfect day is a day in the woods,” he said.

The last two times we’ve met him, he was with his little sister.

The two – were a dynamic duo.

Tavares had hoped he’d be adopted with his sister – but that didn’t happen.

Though she’s found a new family – they stay in touch.

He says he considers it his duty to look out for her – forever a protective big brother – no matter how many miles separate them.

“Very protective,” Tavares said.

Looking out for others is Tavares’s thing.

That’s why wants to go into law enforcement when he grows up.

“The best part is actually going to serve the city,” he told News 4.

Tavares has been in DHS custody for 7 years.

“It’s been hard,” he said.

He often dreams of what a perfect day with a family would be like

“If it was Sunday, go to church then after church, we’ll probably just go home and load up the bows and the guns and go hunting,” Tavares told News 4.

Tavares says he doesn’t care about the size of an adopted family

This teen is looking for even just one caring heart – in a place to call home.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

