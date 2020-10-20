Oklahoma teen hoping to find loving place to call home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- 16-year-old Alix is kind and compassionate with a great love for cats.
On a trip to the Bella Foundation, he made some furry new friends.
For Alix, all is right with the world when snuggling with a fluffy ball of delight whose name is Bond, James Bond. Sweet snuggles remind him of sweeter times.
“I used to have a cat,” Alix said. “Whenever I was upset, she used to always come to me. Her name was Tigger.”
This teen is hoping to have a cat again one day and a family who will love him for who he is. Alix tells KFOR he is transitioning from a young woman to a young man.
“He, him or they, them,” Alix said, listing the pronouns he prefers. “I am in the LGBTQ group.”
Alix needs a family who will love him for his big heart and warm smile.
“Just someone who can accept me for who I am,” he said.
Alix’s journey hasn’t been easy, especially without a family.
He makes the most of every opportunity, though. In school, Alix says he enjoys choir, band and art with dreams of putting those talents to work.
“To become an animator or a voice actor,” he said.
But first, he’s looking for someone to be there for him to help him make it happen.
“I don’t even care,” said Alix. “Give me a single parent; I can be an only child or in a house full of misfits. I don’t care at this point.”
Alix is a 16-year-old who already knows it’s love that makes any space a place to call home.
Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.
