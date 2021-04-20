Oklahoma teen searching for loving family; dreams of life “just being a kid”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma teen says his search to find a family has forced him to grow up fast, and he’s longing for a chance to have the normal childhood experience.

It’s been two years since we first introduced you to Miguel – and now at 15, he’s still looking for a place to call home.

Miguel is a kind-hearted teen with a love of reptiles – even the dangerous ones.

He hopes to work with the snakes and turtles at the zoo one day, KFOR took him for a trip to meet with one of their experts!

Miguel was fascinated with the OKC Zoo’s wide array of slithery creatures, and the work that goes into their care.

Though the dark halls and venomous creatures give some the chills, not Miguel.

He wasn’t even afraid of the King Cobra.

He knows a lot about snakes like what it means if their tongue is moving.

“He’s smelling something,” Miguel said.

He was also excited to meet and feed the giant tortoises.

Miguel says he felt right at home helping the animals at the zoo.

He hopes to find a family who will support his dreams of one day making it a career.

It’s a family’s love and care he longs for the most.

He says he’s had to grow up fast and wants to live the life of a normal 15-year-old.

Even if he finds an adoptive family, Miguel wants to maintain a relationship with his biological mother.

“I love my mom and I know she loves me,” Miguel said. “I understand she’s been going through some things without me and I could be there with her, helping her.”

He’s a caring teen, who wishes to find the love he deserves, in a place to call home.

“Understand how I’ve been going through things and understand how I feel sometimes,” said Miguel.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

