Oklahoma teen still hopeful despite 12-year search for loving family

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – This Oklahoma teen was one of the first featured in our “A Place to Call Home” series but the right home still has not come along.

As you can imagine, it’s been a difficult journey spending 12 years in DHS custody but they’ve kept their head up through it all.

Ren is 16-years-old and a curious young soul who loves to learn.

So we figured Science Museum Oklahoma would be the perfect place to catch up.

Ren

Ren was full of fun and knowledge. It’s no surprise Ren looks up to the geniuses featured at the museum.

After all, it’s not every day you meet a 16-year-old who is writing their own book.

“Yeah, it’s not much but it’ll do,” Ren said. “It’s supposed to be an anime book.”

Aside from that, Ren is much like most teens

“I wake up, eat breakfast, play video games, sleep, eat,” said Ren. “I like buffets mostly. Just go in there and get the ribs.”

Ren is hopeful one of those passions will one day become a career.

“Video game designer or work at Subway,” Ren said.

Ren was 9-years-old and went by the name Josiah last time we met.

“I’m planning on going transgender,” Ren told KFOR in 2021.

Ren in 2015.

As we caught up nearly a decade later, Ren’s heart and dreams of being adopted remain the same.

“Someone who’s nice, has animals,” Ren said.

A teen who hasn’t lost faith in the long 12-year wait for a place to call home.

Ren has family in Oklahoma and would like to stay close to them if possible.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online.

